Thousands took part in a procession for a Marine from Missouri who was among 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed down some interstates Thursday as a Humvee military hearse carried the casket of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a private burial.
RELATED
Thirteen U.S. service members died Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Along the 31-mile route, people lined overpasses and roads to pay their final respects to Schmitz. The Wentzville native was 20 when he died in August.
Mark Schmitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch previously that his son was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.
The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.
Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikou pulled three families to safety and went back to the airport to rescue a child when the bomb went off, according to the pastor at his memorial service.
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing.
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo was among 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
Jack Ostrovsky “was a very strong swimmer, so I knew if he could float he’s going to survive,” his father said. “But I knew if he was inside that vehicle, I knew what the result would be."
Load More
This initiative would be critical to accelerating their integration and maximizing their ultimate contribution to their new country.
The four-part plan will be implemented over the next eight years.
It's a common myth that saltpeter causes loss of libido among new recruits.
Roughly 70 percent of veteran suicide deaths in 2019 involved a firearm.
A new Army unit takes over support and force protection operations in Iraq.