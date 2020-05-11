CNO to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, National Guard Bureau Chief tests positive

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and will spend this week quarantining after interacting with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The CNO Admiral Gilday had contact with a COVID positive family member and, although testing negative, will be quarantining this week,” a DoD spokesman said in a statement.

However, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and will be tested again Monday morning.

“The Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Lengyel tested positive for COVID Saturday afternoon but a subsequent test Saturday was negative. He will undergo a third test on Monday morning to confirm his negative status,” the spokesman said.

Reuters reports both Gilday and Lengyel were absent from a White House meeting on Saturday with President Donald Trump and other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In addition to one of Trump’s personal valets, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary has tested positive for COVID-19 — prompting several members of the White House’s coronavirus task force to self-quarantine.

As a result, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett claimed it was intimidating working at the White House as the virus spreads.

“It is scary to go to work,” Hassett told CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Marine Corps stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup.

“I think that I’d be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing,” Hasset said.