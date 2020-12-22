December is now the VA’s deadliest month for coronavirus as deaths top 6,000

December has been the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic for the Department of Veterans Affairs. And there is still more than a week left to go.

On Tuesday, VA officials reported at least 6,192 total deaths among patients connected with the department, up 1,170 since the start of December.

Previously, the department’s deadliest month of the pandemic was November, when 1,022 deaths were reported.

At least 2,347 of the VA deaths included inpatients who died at VA medical centers. More than a third of all VA deaths related to coronavirus complications have come in the last 50 days of the nine-month pandemic.

VA officials have dismissed month-to-month comparisons of the numbers, noting there could be lag times in reporting of some deaths.

In addition to the patient totals, at least 90 VA employees have died from coronavirus complications. VA officials have declined to say how many of those VA workers who died had direct contact with medical center patients or other veterans. Nationally, more than 317,000 Americans have died from health conditions linked to the virus.

On Monday, the administrator of the state-run veterans living facility in New Mexico was placed on administrative leave while officials there investigate whether proper coronavirus precautions were taken ahead of 21 resident deaths in recent weeks. An administrator of a state-run home in Illinois was fired earlier this month amid similar concerns after 32 veterans deaths there.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Marine Corps stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup.

VA officials have offered assistance to several of those types of state-run facilities, but haven’t made clear if those type of deaths are included in their totals, since the individuals involved are not necessarily linked to federal VA medical services.

Cases of coronavirus have spiked throughout the United States this fall, totaling more than 17.7 million infections since the start of the pandemic.

Within VA, active cases rose nearly 500 percent from the start of October to the end of November. They peaked at 17,757 on Dec. 11, when the department’s reports on coronavirus cases were removed from public view because of what officials called technical problems with the information.

Officials declined to release any new numbers until Tuesday, when active cases were reported down 15 percent from the last report.

VA leaders have downplayed spikes in coronavirus deaths and cases in recent months, saying that percentages of veterans who need hospitalization because of coronavirus complications has remained consistent or decreased as total cases have risen.

After controversial event on sexual assault support, VA postpones future telephone town halls Veterans who participated in the event said they were given little or no warning about potentially traumatic discussion points.

The number of VA inpatients at medical facilities across the country rose to 1,318 last week, more than double the total in early November.

On Monday, VA announced that 155 department medical sites will be distributing the coronavirus vaccine by the end of this week.

But officials have also warned that it may take months to meet the demand, expected to surpass more than 7 million veterans under VA care and department staff.