This week in Congress: Budget fireworks before the July 4 break

The Senate has already started its July 4 break, but House lawmakers return to Capitol Hill this week for a flurry of budget work before starting their short vacation.

The House Appropriations Committee, which unveiled its first draft of the military construction and Veterans Affairs spending plan last week, is expected to unveil its defense spending plan this week amid a series of hearings on funding for other agencies like the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

President Joe Biden has asked for $716 billion in defense spending for fiscal 2022, a figure that many conservatives have attacked as too small and some progressives have blasted as still too large. The appropriations committee’s draft will set the stage for a summer-long debate over the right military spending figure.

Both chambers are scheduled to be out next week, and return for the rest of July before an extended legislative recess starting in August.

Monday, June 28



House Appropriations — 7:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

State Department budget

The subcommittee on state, foreign operations, and related programs will mark up its draft of the FY22 budget.



Tuesday, June 29



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Ethiopia

State Department officials will testify on the current security situation in Ethiopia.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Army Budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Armed Services — 4 p.m.-- 2118 Rayburn

Cybersecurity

John Sherman, acting chief information officer for the Department of Defense, will testify on cybersecurity issues for the military.



Wednesday, June 30



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H200

Defense budget

The subcommittee on defense will mark up its draft of the FY22 budget.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Rotary wing aviation

Service officials will testify on rotary wing aviation requests in teh fiscal 2022 budget proposal.



House Appropriations — Time and location to be announced

Military Construction-VA budget

The full committee debates the military construction and Veterans Affairs budget for fiscal 2022.



House Appropriations — Time and location to be announced

Homeland Security budget

The full committee debates the homeland security budget for fiscal 2022.



Thursday, July 1



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — online hearing

VA information technology budget

The subcommittee on technology will review the VA budget request for fiscal 2022.



House Appropriations — Time and location to be announced

State Department budget

The full committee debates the State Department budget for fiscal 2022.



