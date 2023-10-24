Republican lawmakers are pressing Defense Department leaders to posthumously promote all of the U.S. service members killed in the Kabul airport terrorist attack in the final days of the American military deployment in Afghanistan.

Thirteen troops were killed in the attack in August 2021, along with hundreds of Afghan civilians. The deaths have become a focal point of Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s decision to completely withdraw U.S. military forces from the country, and concerns that military leaders may have missed warning signs of a terrorist strike at the airport.

In a letter to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro and Army Secretary Christine Wormuth on Tuesday, the five lawmakers — Mike Waltz of Florida, Mike McCaul of Texas, Cory Mills of Florida, Brian Mast of Florida, and Darrell Issa of California — said the issue of posthumous promotions was brought up during recent meetings with the fallen troops’ family members.

“When our brave service members give the last full measure of devotion in the service of our republic, we have a solemn obligation to care for their survivors with the dignity and respect their service demands,” the group wrote. “We kindly ask for your assistance in upholding this obligation.”

About one month after the attack, Navy officials posthumously promoted Maxton Soviak to Hospital Corpsman Third Class in recognition of his actions and sacrifice. The other 12 service members who died in the bombing were not granted similar honors.

The other troops killed in the attack were:

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover of Salt Lake City, Utah

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss of Corryton, Tennessee

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui of Norco, California

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page of Omaha, Nebraska

Although posthumous promotions are largely symbolic measures, the changes in rank can have small impacts on survivors’ benefits.

