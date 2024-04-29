With the long-awaited national security supplemental bill finalized by lawmakers last week, Congress returns to Capitol Hill this week hoping for a quicker path to passing the defense and Veterans Affairs budgets for fiscal 2025.

Both Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and VA Secretary Denis McDonough will testify before congressional committees again on their respective department budget requests. Service officials will also make multiple appearances before committees this week to talk about their operations and upcoming funding needs.

Neither the House nor Senate appropriations committees have announced when they will finalize their first drafts of the annual funding bills. But the House Armed Services Committee is expected to unveil its annual authorization bill in the next two weeks, and the Senate Armed Service Committee to follow suit in early June.

Lawmakers are hopeful to have most of that work done in early fall, ahead of the end of the current fiscal year and the November congressional and presidential elections.

Tuesday, April 30

House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Defense Budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Capitol H-140

National Guard/Reserves

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Reserve officials will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn

OMB policies

Jason Miller, deputy director for management, will testify on operations of the Office of Management and Budget.



House Science — 10 a.m. — 2318 Rayburn

NASA Budget

Bill Nelson, head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Americans Detained Abroad

Families of Americans detained abroad will testify before the committee.



House Natural Resources — 10:15 a.m. — 1324 Longworth

Environmental Activists

Committee members will discuss the influence of environmental activist groups on Department of the Interior policies.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — Capitol H-140

Air Force/Space Force Budget

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Military Access to Pharmaceuticals

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Lester Martínez-López will testify on military families’ access to prescription medications.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Taiwan

State Department officials will testify on current U.S. relations with Taiwan.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Readiness

Service officials will testify on the current state of military readiness.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Nuclear Forces

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante and other service officials will testify on nuclear forces issues and atomic energy defense activities.



Wednesday, May 1

Senate Finance — 9 a.m. — 215 Dirksen

Cybersecurity

Outside experts will discuss the challenges of securing the health care industry against cyber attacks.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Navy/Marine Corps Budget

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2362-A Rayburn

Coast Guard Budget

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Sudan

State Department officials will testify on current challenges and instability in Sudan.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pieces of pending legislation.



House Education — 10:15 a.m. — 2175 Dirksen

Labor Department

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su will testify on department operations and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Member Ideas

House members will offer their suggestions for the fiscal 2025 defense budget.



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 124 Dirksen

Military Family Housing

Service officials will testify on military construction and family housing plans for fiscal 2025.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2362-A Rayburn

Army Construction

Army installation officials will testify on the fiscal 2025 military construction budget.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Taiwan

State Department officials will testify on current U.S. relations with Taiwan.



Senate Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Joint Force Readiness

Service officials will testify on joint operations and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3:30 p.m. — 418 Russell

VA Budget

VA Secretary Denis McDonough will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Space Programs

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb and service officials will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Navy/Marine Corps Investment

Service officials will testify on ongoing investment programs and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



Thursday, May 2

Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Worldwide Threats

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse will testify on current worldwide threats.



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 124 Dirksen

VA Budget

VA Secretary Denis McDonough will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.





