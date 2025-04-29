Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday ended a seven-year-old program to boost leadership roles for women within the military, blasting the initiative as a divisive, liberal focus that does not add to service members’ readiness.

The Women, Peace & Security program was signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017. But Hegseth criticized the effort as a priority for President Joe Biden and United Nations officials, despite numerous conservative supporters of the program.

“WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: war fighting,” Hegseth wrote in a social media post. “WPS is a United Nations program pushed by feminists and left-wing activists. Politicians fawn over it; troops hate it.”

He later added to his message, claiming the Biden administration “distorted and weaponized” the Trump-approved program.

Last week, U.S. military officials met in Japan with defense leaders from six Pacific countries for the third annual Women, Peace and Security workshop, designed to discuss ways to promote peace and security as well as women’s issues.

In an official release, Defense Department representatives said the coordination helped emphasize the message that “when women are included in peace processes, the peace is longer lasting and it has a better chance of success.”

During Trump’s previous term in office, his administration touted the program as “key to upholding international human rights” and said the program helps America be “better equipped to promote our security, confront our near peer competitors, and defeat our adversaries.”

The legislation for the program was drafted and supported by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, previously the congresswoman from South Dakota. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also been a strong supporter, including recently complimenting the program’s impact within his department.

But Hegseth said he will “fight to end the program for our next budget.” Defense officials did not provide specifics on how much the initiative costs.

The move drew immediate condemnation from Democrats in Congress.

“This shortsighted, unlawful move to end the bipartisan Women, Peace and Security law — which President Trump signed into law during his first term — weakens America’s global standing,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., in a statement.

“[Hegseth] doesn’t understand how the inclusion and participation of women in mediation and negotiation make a measurable difference in preventing, mitigating and resolving violent conflicts and keeping America safe. Every combatant commander who comes through my office highlights the strategic advantage WPS gives U.S. forward deployed forces.”

Democratic lawmakers have sparred with Pentagon leaders in recent weeks over a host of program cuts and cancellations, many dealing with ending diversity and inclusion efforts in favor of efforts which officials say are more in line with administration priorities.

