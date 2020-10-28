F-16 escorts private aircraft from restricted airspace near Trump event in Arizona

President Donald Trump paused a campaign speech in the battleground state of Arizona to admire a fighter jet flying by.
Trump said Wednesday as the jet roared by his rally in Bullhead City: “I love that sound.”
Trump, who identified the jet as an F-35, went back to his remarks briefly before the pilot offered a nifty maneuver that caught both Trump’s and the crowd’s eye again.
North American Aerospace Defense Command says the jet was an F-16 that released a flare to get the attention of a nonresponsive private aircraft that was flying in the restricted airspace near the president’s event. The organization says the private aircraft was escorted out of the area by the F-16 “without further incident.”
After the flare from the jet, the president once again offered his appreciation and segued into a dig on Democrats.
He says, “You know how hard it is to get Democrats to pay for that?”