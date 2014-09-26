Miramar colonel fired, accused of illicit affair

A senior officer who served as watchdog for the Marine Corps' West Coast aviation units was removed from his post Wednesday after officials launched an investigation into claims he sent inappropriate photos to a woman with whom he was having an alleged affair.

Col. Mark Sojourner was head of the inspector general's office for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in southern California. He was fired after several emails surfaced that appear to expose an ongoing adulterous relationship between Sojourner and a female reservist, according to a report by U-T San Diego.

The newspaper says it obtained numerous emails and photos, some showing Sojourner undressed. In the emails, which date to 2012, Sojourner repeatedly tells the woman he loves her, according to the report.

The reservist also is being investigated, it said.

Third MAW public affairs deferred comment to Marine Corps headquarters. Officials at the Pentagon declined to address the matter.

Sojourner is the former commander of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303. He was previously stationed in Stuggart, Germany, and worked for United States Africa Command.