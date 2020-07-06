Corps deactivates combat logistics regiment as commandant enacts his vision for the future

On Wednesday the Corps deactivated Combat Logistics Regiment-15, based out of Camp Pendleton, California.

The deactivation is part of Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger’s plan for a lighter and faster Marine Corps geared toward stopping China in the small island and atolls of the Pacific Ocean.

As part of that plan the Corps is set to deactivate all three tank battalions, get rid of the Corps’ bridging units and transition Marine Corps artillery from being cannon focused to rocket focused, with the eventual capability of sinking Chinese ships from shore.

New Marine Littoral Regiment, designed to fight in contested maritime environment, coming to Hawaii The new littoral regiment will consist of a combat team, an anti-air battalion and a logistics battalion. The combat team will be organized around an infantry battalion and an long-range anti-ship battery.

Overall the Corps expects to shrink by as much as 12,000 Marines during the next 10 years as the commandant plans for congressional budget cuts alongside its need to invest in new technologies.

The distributed operations envisioned by the commandant requires a radical rethinking of the large-scale logistics operations currently used by the Corps. The rethinking relies more on the Navy, requires Marines to travel lighter and increase their ability to scrounge up supplies while in the field.

The Camp Pendleton, California, logistics unit was stood up in 2003 and has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom three times and once to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom during its 17-year run.

“The Marines and Sailors of the CLR-15 headquarters have worked tirelessly to transition the missions they were previously responsible for to other units within 1st Marine Logistics Group” Brig. Gen. Bobbi Shea, the commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group, said in a press release about the deactivation.

“These missions and capabilities and the lessons learned over two decades of war will help inform the path ahead for Supply and Maintenance Battalions in the next chapter of 1st MLG,” he said.

During its relatively short life the unit received the Presidential Unit Citation Streamer, Navy Unit Commendation Streamer with one bronze star, Iraq Campaign streamer with four bronze stars, Afghanistan Campaign Streamer with one bronze star, National Defense Service Streamer, Global War on Terrorism Service Streamer, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Streamer.

“The Corps is a stronger force because of the Marines and Sailors of CLR-15, and I look forward to seeing them thrive supporting the Commandant’s Planning Guidance as we posture ourselves for the future environment with which we’re most likely to conduct combat,” Col. Patrick M. Tucker, the former commanding officer of CLR-15m said in the press release.