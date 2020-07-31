1 Marine dead, 8 missing from AAV accident off southern California coast

One Marine has been pronounced dead after an amphibious assault vehicle with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit had a “mishap” Thursday off the southern California coast, Marine officials announced.

15 Marines were inside the vehicle during the time of the incident, eight of whom are still missing, according to a press release from the 15th MEU.

Two other Marines are listed as in “critical condition” at a nearby hospital, the press release said.

Around 5:45 p.m. Marines in the AAV reported taking on water while participating in a training exercise near San Clemente Island, California.

Search and rescue operations are underway with assistance from multiple Navy and Coast Guard ships and aircraft, the press release said.

The name of the deceased Marine is being held for 24 hours while the family can be notified, the release said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, the MEU’s commander said in the press release.

“I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” he added.

This is a developing story. Stay with Marine Corps Times for updates.