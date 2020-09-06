Marine Corps helicopter makes emergency landing in North Carolina

SNEADS RIVER, N.C. — A U.S. Marines helicopter was forced to make a precautionary emergency landing and caught fire in eastern North Carolina.
The Daily News in Jacksonville reports that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.
Officials with Marine Corps Air Station New River told the newspaper that no injuries were reported. The reason for the landing of the CH-53E remains under investigation.
The heavy-lift helicopter landed safely with no reported injuries.
The helicopter landed in a field in Sneads Ferry, which is about 50 minutes north of Wilmington.
The Marine Corps said in a press release that it was thankful for the quick response to the scene by the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Onslow County Emergency Medical Service.
