Marine commandant attended Gold Star Family ceremony at White House just before president’s positive COVID-19 test

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger last interacted with President Donald Trump on Sunday during the Gold Star Family event on the White House on Sunday, a Marine Corps official said.

Days later Trump and his wife, Melania, tested positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus and entered quarantine immediately.

Berger has tested negative for the virus “several times” during the past week, Maj. Eric Flanagan, a spokesman for the commandant, told Marine Corps Times in a Friday email.

“General Berger continues to remain vigilant in mitigating the spread of the virus both for himself and the entire Marine Corps," Flanagan said.

Military leaders: We’re not freaking out over Trump coronavirus news Pentagon leaders said there has been no change in alert levels in response to the news.

Trump tweeted out the result of his test after midnight Friday, just hours after it was confirmed top White House aid Hope Hicks tested positive with the virus.

Trump’s health status has not changed the military’s force posture, the joint chiefs of staff told Military Times Friday.

“The U.S. military stands ready to defend our country and its citizens. There’s no change to the readiness or capability of our armed forces," the statement said.