Marine Raiders weren’t training in Taiwan, Department of Defense insists

The Department of Defense has shot down claims that members of Marine Corps Forces Special Operation Command, or MARSOC, were training Taiwanese troops on the island.

Taiwan News on Monday reported that the Taiwan’s Naval Command said Marine Raiders were on Taiwan training Taiwanese arines on assault boat and speed boat infiltration operations.

The report would have been the first publicly acknowledged training event with Marines on Taiwan since 1979, the Taiwan News reported.

“The reports about U.S. Marines on Taiwan are inaccurate," Pentagon spokesman John Supple told Marine Corps Times in a Tuesday email. “The United States remains committed to our One-China Policy based on the three Joint Communiques, Taiwan Relations Act, and Six Assurances.”

The One-China policy acknowledges that the People’s Republic of China is the legal government of China, while acknowledging the government’s claim over Taiwan.

"The United States will continue to make available to Taiwan such defense articles and defense services in such quantity as may be necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities,” Supple added.