Marine reservist charged with murder in death of Emerson College student

A Marine reservist has been charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the death of an Emerson College student in Boston in 2019, according to the Marine Corps.

Daniel Hollis, a 19-year-old Emerson student, allegedly was involved in a confrontation with Marine Lance Cpl. Samuel London while exiting a party in September 2019.

During the confrontation, Hollis reportedly fell back and hit his head on the concrete. He was rushed to the hospital but eventually died in October 2019.

London has been charged with one count of murder, one count of voluntary manslaughter, one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of assault consummated by a battery and one count of wrongful use of a controlled substance, Maj. Roger Hollenbeck, a spokesman for Marine Forces Reserves, told Marine Corps Times Monday.

In February a Suffolk County grand jury opted not to indict London for his alleged role in Hollis' death.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service took up the case in June, and charged London on Sunday, the Berkeley Beacon first reported.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations,” an NCIS spokesman told Marine Corps Times on Monday.

London, a reservist with the 25th Marines based out of Fort Devens, Massachusetts, was on predeployment leave when the incident occurred, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

“The Emerson College community continues to mourn the loss of Daniel Hollis ’22 who died tragically in the Fall of 2019. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hollis family as they continue to seek justice and closure following his death,” a statement from Emerson College read.

“We know (Hollis') loss is felt far beyond our immediate family and while nothing will bring him back, there is no longer the frustration and despair that the accused would not be called to account for their actions,” a statement released Sunday from the Daniel J. Hollis Foundation said. “It may be later than we had hoped, but the justice system is at work."