Several pounds of C-4 explosives allegedly missing from California Marine base

Several pounds of explosives have gone missing from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, ABC 10 San Diego first reported.

The southern California news station said roughly 10 pounds of the plastic explosives “disappeared during a long training exercise two weeks ago,” with the belief that it was stolen.

The unit’s commanding officer “is considering extending the training exercise until the explosives are found,” ABC reported from military sources.

Marine Capt. Zachary Colvin, a spokesman for the base, told Marine Corps Times Thursday that the Marine Corps was unable to comment on the situation because the Naval Criminal Investigative Service had taken over the case.

Colvin said the base is currently not on lockdown, despite the missing explosives.

The agency confirmed to Marine Corps Times that an investigation into the missing explosives has begun.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations,” Jeff Houston, a spokesman for NCIS, said in an email.

North Carolina’s 2nd Marine Division, based out of Camp Lejeune, and 2nd Marine Air Wing, based out of Cherry Point, are currently at Twentynine Palms, California, for training exercises.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is gathered.