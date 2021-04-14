Marines: This might be your new physical training uniform

The Marine Corps may soon have new green-on-green physical training uniforms.

The Corps announced it will start a trial run of a more modern uniform, with a slightly different look.

The new shirt will be more form fitting, feature “USMC” insignia in reflective silver on the back, an Eagle, Globe and Anchor on the sleeves, and come with a mesh side panel for breathability, a Marine Corps press release said.

The shorts will be based on basketball shorts, longer than the current PT shorts, and will feature a reflective EGA and mesh panels on the side. The shorts also will come with two side pockets that can be closed with a zipper.

New Marine Corps maternity uniforms available in April The Corps also will make maternity and nursing undershirts available by the end of April.

Shorter running shorts will be optional.

However, the shorts will not be as short as the glorious silkies of days past.

Gunnery Sgt. Evan Fancher, with Marine Corps Systems Command, demonstrates a prototype version of the new physical training uniform. (Matt Gonzales/Marine Corps)

“The new PT uniform is modernized with all the performance attributes that align with commercial trends of providing uniforms with better form, fit, and function,” Lt. Col. Andrew Knoicki, the program manager for infantry combat equipment at Marine Corps Systems Command, said in the release.

A total of 600 uniforms will be tested by the Marine Corps with 100 undergoing “durability testing in a lab environment.”

The remaining 500 will be given to a “diverse mixture of officer/enlisted, junior/senior and male/female Marines for their use and feedback,” the release said.

The testing will last at least 30 days and the uniforms could be available by the spring of 2022, according to the release.

“I feel it’s important for our Marines to have these advanced garments to provide them comfort and durability during their PT sessions,” said Kristine Bealmear, the PT uniform program manager for Marine Corps Systems Command, said in the release.

“They need to look their best regardless of uniform,” she added.

Though they are not part of the tests, maternity uniforms similar in style to the updated PT uniform are currently being developed, according to the Marine Corps.

Some bad news? The new PT shirts will not double as the olive drab undershirt worn with Marine Corps utility uniform.

Instead, the old olive drab shirt will be renamed the “utility undershirt,” only to be worn with the utility uniform or for PT when “forward deployed or when tactical requirements dictate per a commander’s guidance,” the release said.