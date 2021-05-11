Marine Corps rolls out ‘mishap library’ in wake of deadly accidents

The Marine Corps is launching a new online portal, making it easier for future Marines to learn the lessons of past mishaps.

The portal is already up on MarineNet and eventually will link past mishaps to “relevant” training and readiness standards, said Maj. Raymond Webb, an aviation safety officer in the Marine Corps commandant’s safety division.

“Being a Marine is a dangerous line of work, and it requires the careful study of past errors in decision making, judgement, and risk management,” Lt. Gen. Lewis Craparotta, the commanding general of Training and Education Command, said in the MARADMIN announcing the new mishap library.

“The Marine Corps Mishap Library provides easily accessible vignettes for leaders to review ‘what wrong looks like’ so they can more consistently ‘get it right’ during the planning and execution of tactical training and operations,” he added.

To help with the process the Corps wants Marines in the fleet to send in any relevant, unclassified and non-privileged mishap reports within their military occupational specialty to the Marine Corps Training and Education Command.

“A selection of mishaps, currently dating as far back to 1956, are being considered for curation and incorporation in the (Marine Corps Mishap Library),” Webb told Marine Corps Times in a Tuesday email.“ Mishaps with seminal lessons learned are formatted for incorporation into training and mentorship for the Marine Corps’ riskiest activities.”

Eventually enhanced video content will be available, which will add “realism” to mishap reports and information, Jonathan Harris and Russ Powers with the policy and learning branch, policy and standards division of Training and Education Command, said in an email.

The Corps’ culture of safety was called in to question on Capitol Hill, noting a number of preventable training accidents have killed several Marines.

Most prominently was the 2020 amphibious assault vehicle accident that resulted in the death of eight Marines and one sailor.

The initial Marine Corps investigation into the mishap found that the Marines on the training mission were operating a vehicle that should have been deadlined, while the Marines being transported did not have nearly enough training required to be in the back of an AAV on the ocean.

Several Marines have received discipline because of the accident.

Most recently Maj. Gen. Robert Castellvi, the inspector general of the Marine Corps and former 1st Marine Division commander, was suspended from his post while the Marine Corps conducts another investigation into his role in the accident.