Marine dog handler dies in Japan after being swept out into ocean

The body of a Marine who went missing while swimming off-duty in Okinawa, Japan, has been recovered, Marine officials confirmed.

Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus had been swept out to sea by a large wave June 5 while swimming with colleagues near a reef, a Japanese coast guard spokesman told Stars and Stripes.

“The remains of U.S. Marine Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus were located at Odo Beach, Itoman Okinawa, recovered and identified on June 9, 2021,” Marine Corps spokeswoman 1st Lt. Ashleigh Fairow told Marine Corps Times in a Monday email.

Niss-De Jesus was a military working dog handler with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Fairow said. He was a native of Mountain Lake, Minnesota.

Helicopters and patrol boats were actively searching for the missing Marine until noon June 7, Stripes reported. Japanese fireman also searched on land.

Niss-De Jesus is survived by his parents and nine siblings, according to an online obituary.

“Eric-John’s whole life was about excellence,” his mother, Jessica Blom, told Marine Corps Times in an email. “He pushed himself physically and mentally ― he didn’t want to waste any time or talents that God gave him.”

“(Niss-De Jesus) used his time to learn about those around him, and to extend help in any way he could. ... He had a servant’s heart and he earned the trust of all those in his path. They believed what he said, because he walked the walk. He didn’t expect anything in return for his kindness ― he gave it freely in hopes that it would be paid forward.”

The Marine was assigned to Camp Kinser on Okinawa, Japan, and recently was selected for the enlisted commissioning program.

Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus poses for a photo, April 16, 2021, on Camp Foster, Okinawa. The 24-year-old was recently selected for the enlisted commissioning program. (Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega/Marine Corps)

The Marine had a constant concern for his friends’ safety as the struggled in the strong waters, according to his obituary.

“As (Niss-De Jesus) was fighting for his own life, he kept checking in with (the other Marines) and encouraging them to fight hard to survive,” his obituary said.

“The Marine Corps is working closely with local officials to determine the facts surrounding Cpl. Niss-De Jesus’ death,” Fairow said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the Niss-De Jesus family.”

A procession in his honor will be held Thursday among several Minnesota communities, The Mankato Free Press reported.

A visitation will be held Friday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, according to his obituary. His funeral will be held Saturday at Mountain Lake High School.