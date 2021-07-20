Job qualifications coming to Marine Corps junior enlisted performance evaluation system

The Marine Corps is updating the junior enlisted performance evaluation system, to better account for job proficiency, according to a recently released administrative message.

The pilot program, first launched for 51 military occupational specialties in the enlisted aviation field is scheduled to start in late July, will see MOS-related courses and qualifications count toward 100 points or 50 percent of the mental agility pillar.

For the aviation field, that means Marines who become collateral duty inspectors will receive 30 points, while collateral duty quality assurance representatives and quality assurance safety observers will receive 40 points.

‘No more free points’: A look inside the Corps’ upcoming junior Marine promotion system Marine will be able to compare themselves to all Marines of their rank in their MOS, and also compare themselves against every Marine of the same rank in the Corps.

Marines are both collateral duty inspectors and quality assurance safety observers will receive 70 points, while Marines who are both collateral duty quality assurance representatives and quality assurance safety observers will earn 80 points.

“This will objectively incentivize and reward Marines for MOS Proficiency making a more lethal force,” the MARADMIN reads.

A similar program will be launched for every other enlisted MOS over the next year, once each field has a “codified a list of courses and qualifications,” the MARADMIN added.

The junior enlisted performance evaluation system, or JEPES, was launched on Feb. 1, 2021, replacing the old promotion system for sergeants and corporals that was based around proficiency and conduct marks known as pros/cons.

The Corps sees JEPES as a way to rank Marines more consistently and objectively, while emphasizing job performance in a way that sometimes got lost in the previous system, that was often critiqued for putting too much of an emphasis on physical fitness test scores.

The promotion system ranks Marines on three objective pillars ― called war fighting, physical toughness and mental agility ― along with a more subjective score provided by a Marine’s command, called command input.

With the addition of MOS qualifications the rest of the mental agility pillar has been adjusted with MARINENET courses now being worth 40 points or 20 percent of the score, while degrees, self-education in-grade and self-education in-service all being worth 20 points or 10 percent of the score respectively.

Marine Corps Times asked Manpower and Reserve Affairs for comment and has not yet received a response.