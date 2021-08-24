A combo of Marines loaded, offloaded, targeted and fired two Naval strike missiles at a decommissioned Navy ship’s hull during one of the largest exercises of its kind since World War II.

Much like they’ll have to do if called upon to strike Chinese military ships from the land in contested areas.

After striking a naval target ship with two Naval Strike Missiles on Aug. 15, 2021, Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, rehearsed tactical displacement and relocation. A key component of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030, expeditionary advanced base operations include low-signature, dispersed teams of Marines holding a potential adversary’s ships at risk from long-range precision strike weapons, providing sea control and contributing to sea denial in support of the fleet. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

Artillery Marines from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, provide security as a Marine KC-130J loadmaster deploys a Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 15. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

Marine Pfc. Guerby Destine, 22, number two cannon cocker with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines and a Westbury, New York, native, drives a Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 15. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

Artillery Marines from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, provide security. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

A Naval strike missile streaks out to sea before striking a naval target ship. The missile flew more than 100 nautical miles before finding its mark. (Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

U.S. joint forces conduct a coordinated multidomain, multi-axis, long-range maritime strikes in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area during a sinking exercise on the decommissioned guided-missile frigate ex-USS Ingraham (FFG 61), Aug. 15, 2021. (MC1 David Mora Jr./Navy) (U.S. Navy)

A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher vehicle deploys into position aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher deploys into position aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Maj. Nick Mannweiler/Marine Corps) (Maj. Nicholas Mannweiler/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a joint light tactical vehicle are transported by a U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion from Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, out to U.S.S. San Diego, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

An artillery Marine from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines maneuvers a Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System launcher across the beach aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

Artillery Marines from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, escort a Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher vehicle ashore aboard Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a joint light tactical vehicle are prepared for movement out to U.S.S. San Diego aboard a U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion from Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2021. (Maj. Nick Mannweiler/Marine Corps) (Maj. Nicholas Mannweiler/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a joint light tactical vehicle are transported by a U.S. Navy landing craft air cushion from Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, out to U.S.S. San Diego, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

A Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle are transported by a U.S. Navy landing craft air cushion from Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, out to U.S.S. San Diego, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

A U.S. Navy landing craft air cushion from Assault Craft Unit 5 delivers a Navy Marine expeditionary ship interdiction system launcher, a command and control vehicle and a joint light tactical vehicle to U.S.S. San Diego, Aug. 16, 2021. (Cpl. Luke Cohen/Marine Corps) (Lance Cpl. Luke Cohen/U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacifi)

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.

