A recruit with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion died on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Tuesday morning, according to Marine Corps officials.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, according to a Marine Corps spokesman.
“All safety incidents are taken seriously,” Capt. Philip Kulczewski told Marine Corps Times in a Wednesday email.
The Corps is currently notifying next of kin and will release the name of the recruit 24 hours after the family is notified, he added.
RELATED
Pfc. Dalton Beals passed away on Friday.
This is the second death on Parris Island, South Carolina, in 2021.
In early June Pfc. Dalton Beals died while conducting the crucible ― the culminating event for Marine Corps boot camp that sees new Marines presented with the Eagle, Globe and Anchor at the end of a grueling 54-hour exercise.
Though Beals had not graduated from the crucible when he died, the drill instructors and company staff “made the determination that based on his resolve and dedication throughout recruit training and the Crucible, Pfc. Beals earned the title Marine,” Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough told Task & Purpose in June.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.
More In Your Marine Corps
While the war in Afghanistan is over, its harsh reality is still coming home.
In the aftermath of the Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover, the dire situation encountered by interpreters has once more become a prevalent topic of conversation. But for how long?
While the documentary begins like many accounts that preceded it, little time elapses before understanding that this series is different.
He served with the Marine Corps in Korea and was discharged as a captain from the Marine Reserves in 1961.
In Other News
While the war in Afghanistan is over, its harsh reality is still coming home.
The 13 troops were killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport.
Enrico DeGuzman's plea signals the latest uniformed domino to fall in the far-reaching scandal.
The move comes as Israel and its neighbors work to improve diplomatic relations under the Abraham Accords.
Bryan Riley is a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
The plaintiffs argue that the military's own regulations seem to indicate they should be exempt from having to take the shots.
The pause was due to a problem with the vehicle's towing mechanism.
The staff sergeant had saved the life of a French operator and tried to save two Marine Raiders while fighting ISIS in northern Iraq.
"One is in critical condition, three are in serious condition and 11 are in stable condition."