An early morning drunken brawl aboard Camp Pendleton, California, allegedly resulted in a Marine being stabbed three times.

The incident involved three individuals ― two civilians and one Marine ― according to a search warrant affidavit reviewed by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Marine is part of Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 2nd Lt. Ramarro Lamar told Marine Corps Times in a Thursday email.

The Marine, his wife and her cousin, were all heading home to base from a birthday party when the couple started to fight, the Union-Tribune reported. After they reached their home, the fight continued to escalate.

When the fight turned physical the cousin tried to intervene, the paper added.

All three sustained knife wounds and the Marine was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital Saturday, the paper reported.

The Marine was released from the hospital with “no serious injuries,” Lamar said.

The investigation is still ongoing, Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman Jeff Houston told Marine Corps Times.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations,” he said in a Friday morning email. “No arrests have been made at this time.”