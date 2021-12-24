Military and civilian officials say the last refugees who were temporarily housed at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia have been resettled elsewhere.
Quantico, Virginia, is one of eight military bases across the nation that has provided temporary housing to Afghan refugees who came to the U.S. after the Taliban’s rapid ascent earlier this year as U.S. troops left the country.
The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Thursday that the final refugees left Quantico. Virginia, on Wednesday.
Quantico is just the second base to clear all of its refugees. Six bases, including Fort Pickett in Virginia, are still providing housing and services to about 25,000 refugees.
More than 75,000 Afghans have been brought to the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome, officials said.
