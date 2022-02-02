Four Marines with the 3rd Marine Air Wing were arrested in San Diego for allegedly vandalizing an aerial tram over the San Diego Zoo on Saturday, causing the tram to be shut down with 100 people still on board.

Marine Sgt. Jacob Dean Bauer, Cpl. Brandon Gregory Cook, Lance Cpl. Brayden Stone Posey and Lance Cpl. Marquette Alexander Williams were allegedly rocking back and forth on the zoo’s Skyfari Aerial Tram until the ride automatically shut down, KSWB-TV, San Diego’s Fox affiliate reported.

The Marines are currently assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225 based out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, but at the time of the incident, they were training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, 1st Lt. Duane B. Kampa told Marine Corps Times in an email.

“We are committed to being good neighbors to the San Diego community and will continue to work with local authorities as they continue their investigation,” Kampa said in a statement.

Though no injuries were reported, it took the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department more than two hours to safely return every passenger to the ground, the Fox affiliate reported.

In addition to local authorities the Marine Corps is currently investigating the incident, Kampa said.

“Anyone found in violation of law or directive will be held appropriately accountable. This behavior is contrary to our core values and 3d MAW is conducting an investigation into the incident,” the statement added.