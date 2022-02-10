Four Marines charged with damaging a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and were released back to their base on $25,000 bonds, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

All four Marines were charged with felony vandalism by the local district attorney’s office, a charge that could see them face three years in jail and be fined up to $10,000.

Marine Sgt. Jacob Dean Bauer, Cpl. Brandon Gregory Cook, Lance Cpl. Brayden Stone Posey and Lance Cpl. Marquette Alexander Williams allegedly were rocking back and forth on the zoo’s Skyfari Aerial Tram until the ride automatically shut down ― stranding more than 100 people on the ride.

The Marines were trying to mess with one in the group who was afraid of heights and stopped swaying the gondola as soon as they were asked, the local station reported.

After being released on bond, the Marines, currently assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, returned to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, the local news station reported.

The Marines were taking some time off during a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, when the incident occurred, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

The Marine Corps also is investigating the incident, 1st Lt. Duane B. Kampa told Marine Corps Times in a Feb. 2 email.

“Anyone found in violation of law or directive will be held appropriately accountable,” Kampa said. “This behavior is contrary to our core values.”