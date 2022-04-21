Three children died at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Saturday in two separate incidents, according to local news reports.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incidents — neither of which involved a shooting, according to multiple local media reports.

“We are aware of the tragic passing of three dependent children in two separate incidents on MCB Camp Lejeune on April 16, and offer our deepest condolences to the families of those affected,” Marine spokesman 1st Lt. Ace Padilla told WNCT. “Out of respect for the families and the investigative process, we are not providing additional information and NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations.”

Padilla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Marine Corps Times.

NCIS confirmed to Marine Corps Times that investigations were ongoing, but declined to provide comment further or confirm additional details.