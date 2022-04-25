A Marine light-attack helicopter squadron that has been intermittently active in worldwide conflicts since World War II cased it colors in a Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, ceremony on Friday.

Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 24, known as “Scarface,” was deactivated as part of the Marine Corps’ latest plan to restructure its Hawaii-based forces.

Twenty-seven AH-1Z Viper attack and UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters will be moved from the island it has called home since 2012 to a new base, where the unit will also be reactivated, with Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, later in 2022.

“Marines and Sailors of Scarface are warriors, and it should be no surprise that this unit, with such a rich history dating back to World War II, will be back ready to fight before the year’s end,” Maj. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, who leads 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a service-published article. “I couldn’t be more proud of what they have done for 1st MAW this past decade.”

HMLA-367’s deactivation is in accordance with Force Design 2030 as the Marine Corps modernizes. (Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III/ U.S. Marine Corps)

The squadron was first activated in December 1943 as Marine Observation Squadron 351 in Quantico, Virginia, serving in the Pacific on the islands of Peleliu and Okinawa, Japan. The unit later became the first Marine aviation squadron to employ the AH-1G Cobra attack helicopter in the Vietnam War.

In more recent years, Marines with HMLA-367 supported operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom across Iraq and in Marjah, Afghanistan.

“Considering the history and lineage on Scarface’s resume, it’s entirely appropriate that we send them home,” Col. Brian Koch, who leads Marine Aircraft Group 24, said in a news release. “But that doesn’t detract from what the last 10 years have been here in Hawaii.”

“What you’ve been able to demonstrate to the Marine Corps and your accomplishments as a unit of MAG-24 is a testament to the value you will provide to Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 3d Marine Aircraft Wing.”

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran, Penn State alumna and Master's candidate at New York University for Business and Economic Reporting.