A Marine private first class stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii died Sunday while swimming at North Beach, the Marine Corps said.

The Marine, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital following first responders’ unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation after finding the Marine in the water.

“The next of kin of the deceased have been notified and a Casualty Assistance Calls Officer has been assigned to provide resources and assistance,” the Marine Corps said in a press release.

Both local police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the Marine’s death.

This is the second death of a service member stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in the past few days.

Twenty-nine-year-old Navy Lt. J.G. Aaron Fowler became unresponsive during a Marine Corps training event and passed away Apr. 17.

The explosive ordnance disposal officer was in the third and final phase of the eight-week Marine Corps Reconnaissance Leaders Course at the time of his death, according to Marine Corps spokesman 1st Lt. Phillip Parker.

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran, Penn State alumna and Master's candidate at New York University for Business and Economic Reporting.