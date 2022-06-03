Six weeks after three children died at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in two separate incidents, investigators have not released any additional details, including cause of the deaths.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the deaths of the children who died April 16, but no information has been available about whether foul play is suspected.

“We have no updates to provide at this time as the investigations remain ongoing,” said Jeff Houston, NCIS spokesman, when asked if there have been any charges filed, or arrests or cause of death determinations.

Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, officials and the affected commands are not providing information on the identification of the children at this time, said Marine spokesman 1st Lt. Ace Padilla.

Officials have said no shooting was involved in either incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Two of the children were sisters, ages 4 and 6, according to WITN.com, and the third child was a 4-month-old baby boy. The deaths occurred in the parents’ homes in two separate incidents, WITN reported.

Base officials confirmed to Marine Corps Times in April that a parent in one of the families was assigned to the 2nd Marine Division and a parent in the second family was assigned to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

An official with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System said that by Defense Department policy, only next of kin are entitled to receive a copy of an autopsy report.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.