A second recruit has died in as many months from the Marines’ East Coast boot camp in South Carolina, the Corps announced Friday morning.

Marine officials say 18-year-old Pvt. Marshall Hartman died Monday during a “non-training incident” at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.

The Prescott, Michigan, native had spent less than a week on the base before his death, the Corps said in a news release.

When asked if the Marine had died on base or had been transported to a hospital, the Corps declined to elaborate.

“The incident is currently under investigation, and it would be premature to speculate on the details of the investigation,” Maj. Philip Kulczewski told Marine Corps Times in a Friday email.

RELATED

In April, Pfc. Noah Evans, 21, died during a physical fitness test, Marine Corps Times previously reported. His death also was under investigation.

In June 2021, Pfc. Dalton Beals, 19, died during the cumulative boot camp event dubbed “the Crucible.” Prosecutors later charged his Parris Island, South Carolina, drill instructor with negligent homicide and three other offenses in connection with his death.

Hartman was assigned to Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion.

The private was one of roughly 20,000 recruits who pass through the South Carolina base annually, according to its website. Recruits undergo 13 weeks of often grueling physical training at the depot.

Marine Corps Times Editor Andrea Scott contributed to this report.

Jaime Moore-Carrillo is an editorial fellow for Military Times and Defense News. A Boston native, Jaime graduated with degrees in international affairs, history, and Arabic from Georgetown University, where he served as a senior editor for the school's student-run paper, The Hoya.