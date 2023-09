Listen to a Marine pilot call 911 after ejecting from his F-35 and landing in a rural neighborhood.

Audio of a Marine Corps pilot’s call to local rescue authorities was released on Friday. In the call, a local resident tells a 911 operator that the pilot landed in his backyard, before the pilot himself gets on and tries to explain he had to eject due to an “aircraft failure” and doesn’t know where his jet has crashed. (Source: AP)