The Marine Corps recently kicked off two monthlong housing surveys that will assess the quality of its barracks, public-private housing and family housing.

The tenant satisfaction survey began Monday and will run through April 18, according to a news release.

The 10-minute survey will be conducted by a third party, Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. The surveys are anonymous.

Neither military identification numbers nor names will be associated with responses and responses will not be shared with unit leadership, according to the release.

Tenants in either barracks, public-private partnership or government housing should receive a survey link via email or text. Those links will be sent using contact information on file with local military housing offices.

All surveys will be digital.

The Marine Corps recently requested an increase of $65 million in its annual budget request to fix barracks problems. The total barracks restoration budget request was $274 million.

That amount will fall short of what’s needed to fully address barracks restoration. The service needs to spend nearly $1.5 billion a year to bring the facilities up to “good/fair” condition, Marine Corps Times previously reported based on an internal Corps memo obtained in January.

That’s partly to do with a $15.8 billion facilities deferred maintenance backlog, according to Department of the Navy budget request documents.

“Every contribution is vital in helping the Marine Corps progress and provide quality and affordable housing and housing services,” said Maj. Gen. David W. Maxwell, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command.

In the fiscal 2023 survey, nearly 7,000 tenants shared responses, which showed a 2% increase in overall satisfaction from fiscal 2022. Eleven installations rated outstanding, very good or good for their overall score, which fell between 75–100.

Respondents noted areas for improvement that included: pest control, interior lighting, and bathroom and kitchen amenities.

“These surveys allow my office to prioritize support to our Marine Corps residents and families,” said Mr. Ed Cutshall, MCICOM Housing Director. “These surveys also empower us to hold our housing partners accountable to ensure these residents and families receive the safe, quality housing they deserve.”

