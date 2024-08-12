On June 2, 1918, during Germany’s spring offensive offensive on the Western Front, a French unit pulling back to more defensible ground encountered a newly arrived company of Marines marching straight toward the enemy.

Picking out the arrivals’ commander, the French major suggested the Marines join their retreat.

But Capt. Lloyd W. Williams of the 51st Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment would have none of it, and reportedly submitted a response that would usher him into Marine Corps lore.

“Retreat, hell! We just got here!”

Williams’ statement came at the outset of a 25-day confrontation between the Marines and Germans at Belleau Wood. In spite of their eagerness to enter the fight, the 5th Marines had been held in reserve north of Lucy-le-Bocage until June 11, when they were finally given their chance at the enemy.

The outcome was a grim introduction to modern warfare and an act of extraordinary heroism from another segment of the Corps that has since found its own way into Marine tradition: the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps, whose medical facility at Lucy-le-Bocage was commanded by Lt. Orlando Petty.

A hereditary member of the Sons of the Revolution, Orlando Henderson Petty was born in Cadiz, Ohio, on February 20, 1874. In December 1916 he entered the Navy as a lieutenant junior grade, eventually earning the rank of lieutenant in 1918 before being assigned to support the 5th Marines in France.

Prior to June 11 both sides had fought themselves into a stalemate. But with the arrival of reinforcements, the Americans and Germans each launched renewed efforts to secure Belleau Wood.

Before sunrise that morning Lt. Col. Frederic Wise’s 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines — including Capt. Williams’ 51st Company — was unleashed to join 1st Battalion, 6th Marines as they stared down the latest enemy onslaught.

It took six assaults in the face of devastating German artillery, including frequent bombardments with mustard gas — as well as the Americans’ discovery that they were advancing in the wrong direction — but the Marines eventually expelled the Germans from their southernmost positions, inflicting heavy casualties on elements from five enemy divisions.

The Marines suffered heavy casualties as well. By the end of the day only one officer of the 51st Company’s original 10, and 16 of its 250 enlisted men, were still standing.

Adding to that, Lt. Petty’s medical facility was caught in the line of fire. Petty himself was knocked down by shrapnel and his gas mask destroyed. Ignoring his wounds and tearing off the useless mask, he continued treating the wounded and moving to retrieve those fallen and under fire.

The latter included Capt. Williams, who had been cut down leading an assault.

“Don’t bother with me,” Williams told Petty. “Take care of my good men.”

Disobeying that order, Petty carried his grievously wounded company commander back to the field hospital until it had to be evacuated. Williams succumbed to his wounds the next day.

By June 26 the Marines finally secured Belleau Wood, significantly undermining the momentum of the German offensive — albeit at a heavy price.

Five Marines were awarded the Medal of Honor for actions there, as was Navy Corpsman Lt. Orlando Petty. By the end of the war, Petty had also received the Distinguished Service Cross, the Silver Star, French Croix de Guerre with palm and Italian Croce di Guerra.

Capt. Williams received three Silver Star citations and the Purple Heart. Wise recommended him for the Medal of Honor or at least the Distinguished Service Cross, but neither was approved.

After the armistice Petty taught medicine and became a professor of metabolic diseases at the University of Philadelphia. He was also the personal physician of Mayor Harry A. Mackey, who appointed him the head of the public health department in 1931.

On June 2, 1932, however, Petty’s family found him in the bedroom, shot through the heart, apparently by his own service pistol.

His family said his health had been deteriorating, with evidence pointing toward his exposure to mustard gas at Belleau Wood.

Orlando H. Petty was laid to rest at Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Philadelphia.