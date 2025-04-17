The Defense Health Agency must stop providing certain sexual assault resources for civilian workers and contractors overseas, a new Defense Department memo ordered.

The memo — signed March 13 by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Stephen L. Ferrara — said that extending rape test kits to individuals who aren’t eligible for care within the Military Health System, or MHS, doesn’t comply with DOD policy and will be discontinued.

“Only Active-duty Service members, and their dependents are eligible to receive forensic healthcare examinations, including sexual assault forensic examinations,” the memo said.

According to Defense Department rules, civilian workers and contractors operating outside the United States are allowed to receive limited emergency services in specific situations, including treatment that is time-sensitive. The Pentagon defines those services as “triage and assessment” for symptoms related to “interpersonal violence,” as well as care for situations where their life, limb or eyesight is in danger.

While rape test kits had been included in the services offered to civilian workers and contractors, that’s no longer the case.

“Forensic healthcare examination or follow-up care is not included in the definition on limited emergency services,” the memo said.

The memo asked that all rape test kits for civilian workers that were collected between Oct. 1, 2019, and March 13, 2025, be tallied and located. The Defense Health Agency, the memo states, cannot destroy any of these rape kits.

Retirees who are eligible for Military Health System medical care may still receive testing for sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy, according to the memo, but they are not eligible to report rape or sexual assault through the MHS or receive advocacy services.

Any military medical treatment facilities assisting retirees in cases of rape or sexual assault are instructed to pass individuals off to civilian facilities and or law enforcement agencies, the memo reads. A retiree who prefers to have evidence collected at a military medical treatment facility may do so, but those kits must then be turned over to civilian law enforcement.

The memo specifically instructs military medical treatment facilities to develop a process through which non-beneficiaries of the Military Health System can be guided to other treatment centers — at their own expense — where they can receive a forensic healthcare examination, which may include a rape test kit.

Sexual assault victims who are eligible for the Military Health System must make a formal report of the assault to the Defense Department in order to receive a rape test kit, the memo says. Victims who don’t opt to report their assaults may still receive the medical components of forensic healthcare exams, but not evidence collection.

