Amphibious assault ship ablaze in port in San Diego

Fire crews are battling an ongoing blaze aboard the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard in port in San Diego, the Navy confirmed Sunday.

The fire broke out at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the ship’s well deck, according to an initial internal Navy report obtained by Navy Times and the Naval Surface Force Pacific’s Twitter feed.

The entire crew has been evacuated, with 17 sailors being transported to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries” along with four civilians, according to SURFPAC. There were about 160 sailors on board the ship at the time of the fire. About 1,000 sailors are assigned to Bonhomme Richard, though on weekends a small duty section is in charge of running security and overseeing contractors.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/snidqq0ttw — News Jockey (@jockey_news) July 12, 2020

Pictures of the ship circulating online show smoke billowing out of the decks and firefighters spraying the ship’s hull with water to cool the steel.

According to the local emergency scanner, officials were clearing the pier after “a large explosion” on the ship.

All ships on the waterfront have been told to provide fire parties in case they are needed to assist in the effort, SURFPAC said.

This screenshot provided by KGTV-TV in San Diego shows the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard ablaze at Naval Base San Diego Sunday. The entire crew has been evacuated, with 18 transported to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to SURFPAC. (KGTV-TV via AP)

The ship was in the middle of a maintenance period that included upgrades to the flight deck.

At the time of the fire, the destroyers Russell and Fitzgerald were both on the same pier. The ships have been moved away for their safety, SURFPAC said in a statement.

All the ships on the waterfront have been told to be prepared to lend fire parties to assist in the effort to contain the fire, but it is unclear if anything can be done to control the conflagration.

San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell told CNN Sunday that the fire could burn for days “down to the water line.”

Small fire boats pour water on the hull of the USS Bonhomme Richard Sunday at Naval Base San Diego. (KGTV-TV via AP)

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday. The ship was undergoing a major overhaul. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.