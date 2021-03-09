Naval Academy midshipmen to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Naval Academy students are scheduled to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.

The academy announced midshipmen will begin receiving the vaccination as early as Thursday.

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the superintendent, says vaccinations need to begin now for midshipmen to be able to participate in summer training programs to meet Navy requirements.

More Naval Academy midshipmen being moved into hotels amid COVID-19 outbreak Nearly 200 students have been moved into Annapolis hotels this week for quarantine and isolation, academy officials said.

Summer training programs are usually blocked into three- to four-week periods throughout the summer. The first of them is scheduled to begin May 15.

All summer training programs, with the exception of the Marine Corps’ Leatherneck and several special operations-specific training, were cancelled last summer due to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently voluntary for active-duty members, including midshipmen, while it is in an emergency use authorization status.