There’s nothing like enjoying a day off and binging shows. And while it might sound counterintuitive to watch militarized TV while off the clock, sometimes a well-choreographed battle scene, historic documentary, or shoot-out thriller is just what the doctor ordered.

Though many of these upcoming Netflix shows have yet to receive official release dates, these action-packed offerings are ones we’re keeping on our radar.

Assassin’s Creed

Netflix announced in Oct. 2020 that it would be producing a live-action “Assassin’s Creed” show. It’s expected to stick to the popular game’s storyline regarding the struggle between the Order of the Assassins and the Knights Templar.

However, since the original announcement of the show, anticipated showrunner Jeb Stuart has exited from the project, and Netflix and UbiSoft have yet to introduce a new producer or offer any additional production information. Though the show is highly anticipated, it remains unclear when we’ll get concrete details about its development.

Gears of War

The acclaimed video game about humanity’s fight against the reptilian “Locust Horde” is getting the movie treatment — and then some.

“Netflix will first adapt the video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series, with the potential for more stories to follow,” according to the Netflix newsroom.

The show “follows the Delta Squad, a ragtag crew of infantry members locked in mortal combat with the Locust Horde, a monstrous race of genetically altered humans from the underground,” noted a release. No premiere date has been set.

KAOS

Taking it back to ancient Greece, Netflix is expected to release this eight-episode season sometime in 2023. According to the logline, the show is “a darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld.”

Deadline reported that Zeus is slated to be played by Jeff Goldblum. Fantastic.

The Night Agent

An FBI drama, this limited series centers on an agent in the midst of a conspiracy involving a Russian mole.

“The Night Agent,” Netflix says, comes from a book of the same name by author Matthew Quirk, and is a “sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House.”

Netflix first announced its acquisition of the project in July 2021, with an expected premiere on July 2022. Given that the show has yet to debut a 2023 premiere is anticipated.

Obliterated

No military TV lineup would be complete without a rogue special forces show.

“Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas,” according to the synopsis. The unique twist here is that the team, evidently, must do this all while recovering from a profound hangover.

“Obliterated” is billed as an action-comedy and is being produced by “Cobra Kai” producers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald.

Utap/FUBAR

The Governator is back.

Arnold Schwarzeneggar is starring in his first ever TV show, one that will reportedly be called “Utap” or “FUBAR.” The eight-episode series is an allusion to Schwarzeneggar’s 1994 classic “True Lies.”

According to What’s on Netflix, the show is a “global spy adventure” where “a father and daughter have both been working as CIA operatives for years, but each kept their involvement in the CIA hidden from the other.” On IMDb, Monica Barbaro (”Top Gun: Maverick”) is listed to play the role of Arnold’s daughter.

