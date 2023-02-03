The trailer for “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” dropped today — and it’s a doozy.

The film, set in Afghanistan, centers on an Army Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC, named Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). While deployed, Kinley is introduced to an interpreter named Ahmed (Dal Salim), who says he enlisted because he needs the money. It’s later revealed, however, that Ahmed’s motive is more personal: His son was killed by Taliban forces.

After an ambush, Ahmed takes extraordinary steps to save Kinley’s life. The short teaser shows Ahmed dragging the concussed and bleeding soldier over endless swaths of barren terrain under the desert sun.

Sometime after the deployment, Kinley, who struggles to remember the events of the attack but clearly recalls the rescue, learns that Ahmed and his family were not granted the opportunity to settle in America as they had been promised.

The film appears to waver between past and present, with Kinley struggling with the choice of whether to return the favor and save Ahmed’s life as the interpreter had done for him.

“If it wasn’t enough for him to carry me across those mountains, now he’s hiding in a hole somewhere,” Kinley says in the trailer. “I should be in that hole.”

The plot of the movie is sure to hit close to home for veterans of the recently-ended War in Afghanistan. After U.S. troops pulled out in August 2021, tens of thousands of Afghan allies and their families were left in the lurch, awaiting Special Immigrant Visas, as the Taliban took control of the country. A portion of those left behind were interpreters for the U.S. military.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” hits theaters in April.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: