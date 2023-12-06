The first feature-length trailer for the much anticipated World War II series “Masters of the Air” has officially arrived.

The Apple TV+ show from heavyweights Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, which was long-delayed by COVID-19 and other network issues, will premiere on Jan. 26, 2024. It marks the third WWII installment for the pair, who previously produced HBO’s “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

Though a teaser trailer was dropped in November, the Dec. 6 release offers an in-depth look with introductions of the cast as well as significant aerial action.

Edge-of-your-seat dogfights, incredible displays of courage, and romance are present, as is a dark palette reflective of the material and setting. And even though the jump cuts are quick, each action-packed segment teases a truly epic series more than three years in the making.

“The series features a stellar cast led by Academy Award-nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Academy Award-nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa,” according to press materials.

“Masters of the Air” is based on a 2007 Donald L. Miller book of the same name, which chronicles the journey of the 100th Bomb Group — known as the “Bloody Hundredth” — as they took the fight to Nazi Germany in unparalleled acts of aerial combat.

The show is slated to launch on Apple TV+ with a two-episode debut on Jan. 26, 2024. New episodes will drop every Friday after that through March 15.

