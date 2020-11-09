Esper fired as defense secretary

WASHINGTON — U.S Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been fired by President Donald Trump.

Trump announced the move in a Nov. 9 tweet, just days after the presidential election was called in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Christopher C. Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has been appointed acting Secretary of Defense, Trump said.

Esper, a West Point graduate and former Army lieutenant colonel, was vice president of government relations for Raytheon — the third-largest defense contractor in the United States — for seven years before becoming Army secretary. His most notable work leading the Army included a shake-up of the service’s acquisitions portfolio, a trend he brought with him to the top job.

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

...Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

He was confirmed as Secretary of Defense in Aug. 2019, and now becomes the third man to exit the top job at the Pentagon under the Trump administration, following Jim Mattis and, in an acting capacity, Shanahan.

Esper’s removal had been widely expected, as he appeared to fall out of favor with Trump following the June 1 incident when Esper joined Trump for a photo op at a church located near the White House. The photo op involved crossing historic Lafayette Park, which at the time was occupied by protestors who were cleared out by law enforcement to make space for Trump and his retinue.

The secretary’s participation, along with that of Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, instantly set of criticisms about whether the two men were allowing the military to be used for political gain. Among those blasting the move was retired Adm. Mike Mullen, the 17th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who blasted Esper’s statement on a call with governors in which the secretary said the government must “dominate” the “battle space.”

On June 3, Esper held a press conference in which he appeared to publicly split with Trump about the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow the president to use active duty military personnel for crowd control. “The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort, and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now,” Esper said. “I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”

Those comments appeared to doom Esper’s long-term prospects, with multiple outlets reporting that White House staff were furious with Esper and the president himself was mad and considering dumping the former Raytheon lobbyist. While Esper held onto the job then, his public appearances afterward were more guarded; he held only one more open press briefing, in July, and largely avoided taking questions from reporters who travelled with him.

In October, Esper launched a series of speeches at various D.C. think tanks, which seemed designed at burnishing his legacy as having successfully implemented the National Defense Strategy; during those events he took no questions submitted by the audience, and questions from the moderator were almost uniformly tied to the specific subject Esper wished to discuss.