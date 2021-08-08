Best pics of the week: Aug. 8, 2021

1 of 10
Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron out of Yokota Air Base, Japan, drop U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense paratroopers during Exercise Forager 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 30. (Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Air Force)
2 of 10
Navy Diver 2nd Class Michael Clutch, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit 2, ascends from diving operations during pre-deployment training. (MC1 Arthurgwain Marquez/Navy)
3 of 10
Lance Cpl. Cole McEachern, a firefighter technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, extinguishes a fire during a controlled burn exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 28. (Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon/Marine Corps)
4 of 10
Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division Artillery conduct a 36-hour “This Is My Squad” competition intended to build strong, cohesive teams through tough, realistic training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28-29. (Spc. Jessica Scott/Army)
5 of 10
Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Yulissa Tavarez, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 2, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson Aug. 3. (MCSN Emily Claire Bennett/Navy)
6 of 10
An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, follows a KC-135 Stratotanker during an aerial refueling training mission July 28 near St. Louis. (Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover/Air National Guard)
7 of 10
Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion 31, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, approaches the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship San Diego in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 3. (MC2 Brandon Woods/Navy)
8 of 10
A Marine Corps officer candidate participates in the Endurance Course Introduction at Officer Candidates School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 29. (Tia Dufour/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
Sailors assigned to dock landing ship Carter Hall chock and chain a CH-53E Sea Stallion helicopter attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf July 28. (MC3 Sawyer Connally/Navy)
10 of 10
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with the 1st Airborne Brigade wait to board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the U.S. Army Pacific-led Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29. (Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing/Air Force)