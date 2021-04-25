The Spouse Angle Podcast — This week: Here’s What Could Be Changing About Military Kids’ Education

This week: What a White House Initiative Means for Military Kids

First lady Jill Biden is tackling military kids’ education as part of the White House Joining Forces Initiative. In this episode, a military kid shares her experiences moving from school to school, and a military child education leader shares what families can expect from the program.

About the Guests:

Becky Porter is the president and CEO of the Military Child Education Coalition. She is a retired Army colonel with more than 30 years of service as an active-duty soldier, member of the Washington National Guard and U.S. Army reservist. She is also a board-certified clinical health psychologist, a fellow of the American Psychological Association, and a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit. She holds a doctorate in clinical psychology and lives near Fort Hood, Texas, with her husband, who is also a retired Army officer.

Tatihana Loya is a senior at Swansboro High School in North Carolina and is the president of her school’s Student 2 Student program, a Military Child Education Coalition program that brings military and civilian students together. She will be attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the fall.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

