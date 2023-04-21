A new Partners in Promise survey of military families shows children who rely on special education services may not be getting adequate support in schools. Two moms of military kids who need those services share more on the data and their own experiences.

Destiny Huff is currently the proud wife of an Army armor officer and a former military brat of a retired command sergeant major who served 27 years in the Army. She is a licensed professional counselor, certified trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapist, and certified supervisor who has worked with military service members and their families as a mental health professional. Huff received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Georgia Southern University, a master’s in clinical-counseling psychology from Valdosta State University and is currently a doctoral candidate in the general psychology program at Walden University with a research focus on the use of bibliotherapy as a clinical strategy to address the unique challenges that military children face. In 2022, Huff received a crash course in special education and individualized education plans (IEPs) when her oldest son was diagnosed with autism. After advocating early on for her youngest son who has a speech delay, she learned the importance of having to advocate in the school setting and became a special education parent advocate and master IEP coach to help other families advocate for their children and prevent them from going through what her family went through.

Tricia Ross is a proud military wife of 21 years and has worked on behalf of military families for over two decades. She is incredibly passionate about connecting families to resources that alleviate hardships commonly associated with frequent moves throughout a military career. Ross brings valuable experience working with national nonprofits in volunteer and program management, as well as marketing and communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Wilmington University and a master’s in human services from Capella University. She is the director of communications for The Rosie Network, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the next generation of military-connected entrepreneurs. She also volunteers as the marketing director for Partners in PROMISE, an organization dedicated to protecting the rights of military children in special education. In addition to actively fighting for military families, Ross also teaches English as a second language business and entrepreneur classes at Coastal Carolina Community College. She lives with her husband and four children in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

