A Kansas City man who participated in 2021′s riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to home detention and probation.
Carey Jon Walden was sentenced to 30 days of home detention, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor, The Kansas City Star reported.
“I didn’t see a lot (of) what I saw on TV when I was there,” Walden told the judge just before his sentencing. “It was a terrible day, and I’m really ashamed of myself that I was a part of that.”
U.S District Judge Dabney Friedrich noted the Walden did not injure anyone, damage property, carry weapons or help plan the events on Jan. 6, 2021.
But she said that “he was a willing participant in a riot, or an insurrection, that undermined our democratic electoral process and values.”
Walden, a Navy and Marine Corps veteran, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.
The move could affect about 60,000 separating service members annually.
Lawmakers support the idea but face problems paying for the nearly $300 billion plan.
Officials had said firings could start this month for staffers who missed vaccination deadlines last fall.
More than 600 deceased providers were included on VA's Community Care list.
Load More
President Joe Biden said any Russian troop movements across Ukraine’s border would be an invasion and that Moscow would “pay a heavy price” for such an action.
Walk through American history with decorated Marine Smedley D. Butler in this excerpt from “Gangsters of Capitalism” by Jonathan M. Katz.
The majority of the military's COVID-19 deaths have been among members of the Reserve and National Guard.
Russia's Defense Ministry said the exercise will involve over 140 warships and more than 60 aircraft.
How far might the United States and its allies go to help Ukraine defend itself if the buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine’s borders leads to an invasion?