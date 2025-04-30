Editor’s note: April 30, 2025, marks the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War. In commemoration, Military Times is highlighting stories about the Vietnam War.

War, like love, has long inspired artists and musicians. That is especially true of the songs written in response to the Vietnam War during the countercultural movements of the 1960s and ’70s. The songs released in that time — and in the years that followed — sought to highlight the experiences of those affected by combat and in a period of societal upheaval.

This month marks 50 years since the fall of Saigon. Below, explore 11 songs from the 1960s through the 2010s about the conflict, from artists around the world. You can listen to the tracks on The Associated Press’ Spotify playlist here.

“Saigon Bride,” Joan Baez (1967)

Based on a poem sent to Joan Baez by Nina Duschek, “Saigon Bride” is emblematic of ’60s folk music and tells the story of a solider who goes to war, leaving his wife behind. “How many dead men will it take / To build a dike that will not break?” she sings in her soft vibrato. “How many children must we kill / Before we make the waves stand still?”

“Đường Trường Sơn xe anh qua,” Văn Dung (1968)

Văn Dung’s ”Đường Trường Sơn xe anh qua” (“The Truong Son Road Your Vehicles Passed Through”) is written about the Ho Chi Minh trail, an expansive system of paths and trails used by North Vietnam to bring troops and supplies into South Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos during the war. Dung wrote the song in 1968, when he arrived at the Khe Sanh front, about female youth volunteers. There are many wonderful covers of this one, too, including a theatrical rendition by Trọng Tấn.

“Fortunate Son,” Creedence Clearwater Revival (1969)

It may very well be the first song that comes to mind when the Vietnam War is brought up. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s three-time platinum “Fortunate Son” is a benchmark by which to compare the efficacy of all other protest anthems. Frontman John Fogerty wrote this one to highlight what he viewed as an innate hypocrisy: American leaders perpetuating war while protecting themselves from making the same sacrifices they asked of the public. “Yeah-yeah, some folks inherit star-spangled eyes,” he sings. “Hoo, they send you down to war, Lord.”

“I Should Be Proud,” Martha Reeves & the Vandellas (1970)

Martha Reeves & the Vandellas’ “I Should Be Proud” is conflicted. Soul singer Reeves embodies a narrator who learns her love has been killed in combat during the Vietnam War. Instead of being filled with pride for his sacrifice, she grieves. “But I don’t want no silver star,” she sings. “Just the good man they took from me.”

“Ca Dao Mẹ,” Trịnh Công Sơn (1970)

The Vietnamese singer-songwriter Trịnh Công Sơn has a rich catalog featuring a myriad of anti-war songs; selecting just one is a challenge. But “Ca Dao Mẹ” (“A Mother’s Lullaby”) is a clear standout. It details a mother’s sacrifice during wartime. In the last verse, the mother sings a lullaby to her child and also the young country. Vietnamese singer Khánh Ly does a lovely cover of it, too.

“Ohio,” Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (1971)

On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed college students during a protest at Kent State University. Four students were killed, and nine others were injured. Not all of those hurt or killed were involved in the demonstration, which opposed the U.S. bombing of neutral Cambodia during the Vietnam War. Neil Young was sitting on a porch with David Crosby when he saw images of the horrific event in a magazine and decided to write a song about it. “What if you knew her and found her dead on the ground?” he sang.

“What’s Going On,” Marvin Gaye (1971)

There isn’t an emotion Marvin Gaye couldn’t perfectly articulate with his rich tone; the classic “What’s Going On” is no exception. The song was originally inspired by an act of police brutality in 1969 known as “Bloody Thursday”; when it got to Gaye, it was imbued with experiences gleaned from his brother, a Vietnam veteran. The message, of course, is timeless.

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” John Lennon, Yoko Ono, The Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir (1971)

There isn’t a lot of overlap with Christmas songs and protest music, but John Lennon, Yoko Ono, the Plastic Ono Band and the Harlem Community Choir certainly knew how to get their message across with “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” It’s a smart choice — combining the sweetness of a holiday tune with a message of unity — delivered with guitar, piano, chimes and, most effective of all, a children’s choir.

“Back to Vietnam,” Television Personalities (1984)

Formed the year punk broke — that’s 1977, two years after the end of the Vietnam War — English post-punk band Television Personalities are a cult favorite for their cheeky, ramshackle, clever pop songs, led by frontman Dan Treacy’s undeniable schoolboy charm. The final track on their 1984 album “The Painted Word,” however, tells a different story. “Back to Vietnam” describes an insomniac man experiencing wartime post-traumatic stress disorder, replete with the sounds of gunshots and screams.

“Agent Orange,” Sodom (1989)

German thrash metal band Sodom’s 1989 album “Agent Orange” put their extreme music on the map, even breaking into the Top 40 in their native country. Beyond its ferocious pleasures, the album centers on lead vocalist and principal songwriter Tom Angelripper’s fascination with the Vietnam War, leading with the opening title track. “Operation Ranch Hand/Spray down the death,” he releases a throaty scream.

“The Wall,” Bruce Springsteen (2014)

Dedicated fans of the Boss know “The Wall” is one Bruce Springsteen held onto for a while; he performed it at a 2002 benefit long before its official release on his 2014 album “High Hopes.” The song was inspired by a trip he took to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. “This black stone and these hard tears,” he sings in the first verse, “are all I got left now of you.”