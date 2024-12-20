Sections
New report on Navy spending
US Navy ‘wasted’ $1.8 billion on cruiser modernization program: Report
2 hours ago
The Fight Back - one Marine's journey through war, addiction and revival
New treatments for troubled vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.14.24
Creating and Achieving New Year Financial Goals — Money Minute
How do you rehab an aging Patriot? Go inside missile parts production
Psychedelics and Brazilian jiu-jitsu get leveraged as ways to help vets heal and connect. Plus: Bear
Can psychedelic treatments help vets? Meet two advocates who say yes.
Is facial hair coming to the Air Force?
Vets on the path back | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.7.24
What is a credit score and how is it calculated? — Money Minute
“I didn’t choose to become a drug addict.”
VA secretary underlines importance of access to women vets reproductive care
Got a story tell? This group helps vets get published
Ensuring safe data transfer on the battlefield
VA Secretary - veterans are not “broken” | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.23.24
Preparing for Retirement as a Servicemember – Money Minute
VA Secretary pushes back on the “broken veteran” narrative, laments suicide rates
This Marine unit now has its own tool to blast drones out of the sky
Marines can now reenlist early, some for up to 15 years
US Marines start partial transfer from Okinawa to Guam
Pensacola Marine arrested, named prime suspect in murder of escort
Marine gunner court-martialed over Mattis task force confusion