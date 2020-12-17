Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 44: Dr. Amy Taft, suicide prevention in children of military families

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Amy Taft is the wife of retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Ward Taft. Together they have two girls and live in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Taft is the founder of Third Star Foundation, an organization that provides ongoing support to children who live in a house with a veteran or service member who has sustained an injury or wound as a result of their time in service. Taft founded the organization after witnessing her own children go through drastic behavior changes after their father returned home from combat with a moderate brain injury. Her goal is to allow children to meet other peers who have a shared experience and give them the tools they need to express their emotions in a healthy way. Taft also wants to bring awareness to child suicide and the devastating effects that isolation has on children.

Taft spent seven years as a classroom teacher just outside Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and currently serves as the senior director of education for the COMMIT Foundation. Taft was also part of the inaugural GW Bush Institute Veteran Stand To Leadership Program. To learn more about Third Star Foundation, email amy@thirdstarfoundation.org

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

The Third Star Foundation

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

