Watch the USNS Comfort arrive in New York for coronavirus response efforts

1 hour ago
Ships from the Coast Guard, New York Police Department and New York Fire Department provide a security escort for the USNS Comfort arrival into New York Harbor on March 30, 2020. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall/Coast Guard)

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort arrived in New York City on Monday morning, part of the military effort to respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ship, which departed Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Saturday with more than 1,100 Navy medical personnel, will serve as a referral hospital for patients not infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Defense Department officials recorded a video of the hospital ship arriving in New York harbor ahead of its medical relief work. [The video feed begins at the 0:28 mark]

Navy officials said the ship will provide a “full spectrum” of medical care for the citizens of the city, to include “general surgeries, critical care and ward care for adults.” The additional support is designed to help existing New York hospitals better respond to growing numbers of coronavirus cases at their facilities.

More than 1,000 New York City residents have already died from the illness. Nationwide, more than 122,000 individuals have contracted the disease and more than 2,000 people have died.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.

