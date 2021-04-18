This week in Congress: Details on the Afghanistan withdrawal plan

Biden administration officials will brief members of Congress this week on the decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan later this year, one of a series of high-level closed-door military briefings on Capitol Hill this week.

Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are scheduled to hear details of the draw-down plan on Monday afternoon, and a full Senate briefing on the decision is set for Tuesday.

Biden to order all US troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11 White House officials had been struggling with a May 1 deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops from the country.

Meanwhile, House Appropriations Committee members will be holding closed sessions with leaders from European Command, Central Command, and Africa Command this week as they work on the defense budget for fiscal 2022.

Those leaders, plus the heads of Space Command and Strategic Command, will also have public appearances before other committees this week. Typically, those visits would draw large crowds of defense lobbyists and military advocates to Capitol Hill, but much of the complex is still closed to the public due to coronavirus precautions.

Tuesday, April 20



Senate Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Defense Health Program

The service surgeon generals will testify on military health priorities and the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Space and Strategic Command

Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, and Adm. Charles Richard, head of U.S. Strategic Command, will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Middle East/Africa Activities

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., head of Central Command, and Gen. Stephen Townsend, head of Africa Command, will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Wednesday, April 21



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several bills, including one to establish a China Censorship Monitor and Action group.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on oversight will consider several pending bills.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Yemen

Timothy Lenderking, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen, will testify on the security situation there.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

Yemen

Timothy Lenderking, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen, and outside experts will testify on the security situation in Yemen.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Defense Cyber Workforce

Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall, Chief Information Officer for the Joint Staff, and other Pentagon leaders will testify on the department’s cyber workforce.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Defense Science and Technology

Research officials from the services will testify on technology transition activities and research efforts in the military today.



House Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Space and Strategic Command

Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, and Adm. Charles Richard, head of U.S. Strategic Command, will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Thursday, April 22



House Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

F-35 updates

Officials from the F-35 Joint Program Office and outside watchdogs will testify on ongoing issues with the F-35 program.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Central and Africa Commands

Gen. Stephen Townsend, head of Africa Command, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of Central Command, will testify on current mission operations and the fiscal 2022 budget request.

